HYDERABAD: A notorious conman who is wanted in 32 cases across 20 cities in the country was nabbed by Hyderabad police on Tuesday. He has been absconding for the last six years after he was last arrested by Agra police. Banjara Hills police recovered gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 30 lakh from him, which was recently stolen from Hyderabad’s Park Hyatt Hotel.

Forty-six-year-old Jayesh Ravji Sejpal of Gujarat is wanted by police of 13 states for stealing valuables including diamonds and gold ornaments at various star hotels. Jayesh, a Class X dropout, was first arrested by the Dongri police in Mumbai for stealing a video-cassette player and served term at Arthur Road Jail. He met one Ramesh Chaag in the jail, with whose guidance, Jayesh started committing offences by targetting newly-married couple or families who stay at a hotel.

“Using body language as a tool of deception, Jayesh has been committing offences for about 20 years. Jayesh conducts recce at the star hotels to deceive the guests and moves closely with them in front of the hotel staff to make an impression that he is a close associate of the guest. Later, he approaches the reception staff and collects the access cards and loot the booty,” said Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar.