HYDERABAD: A city-based auto mechanic allegedly killed his wife and two children as he was reportedly upset with his wife. Police suspect that he killed his children as he thought it would be difficult for them to manage without their mother.

After the murders, the accused reportedly walked into the Meerpet police station and surrendered. The accused, S Surender (31) was married to 28-year-old Varalakshmi and the couple had two children

Yashaswini (3) and Ritesh (6). The family was living in Tellapur near BHEL in Lingampally.

Surender had gone with his wife and children to his in-laws house in Badangpet on Sunday. They were planning to return to Tellapur on Tuesday morning as Ritesh had an examination to attend. Surender woke up early on Tuesday and asked his father-in-law and brother-in-law to get him some toddy from Adibatla village.

While getting ready to leave, Surender and Varalakshmi reportedly had a fight. Enraged, he strangulated her to death inside the bedroom. He then killed his three-year-old daughter, who was sleeping, in the same manner. Later, he brought Ritesh, who was watching TV in the hall, inside the bedroom and strangled him to death. While Varalakshmi’s father and brother were away, her mother was still in the kitchen when the murders happened.

After the incident, the accused walked out of the house and called his elder brother and informed him about the murders. The brother then alerted Varalakshmi’s father Mahesh and mother Jyothi. When Jyothi rushed to the bedroom, she saw her daughter and grandchildren lying unconscious. The trio were shifted to Owaisi Hospital with the help of locals but were declared brought dead.

Meantime, Surender went to the Meerpet police station and surrendered confessing that he killed his family members.

He reportedly told the police that he was upset with his wife as she was suspicious of his character and also did not want to live in a joint family with his parents.

Police claimed that Surender had also told them that he killed his children as he was worried they would not be happy without their mother. A case has been registered against Surender based on the complaint lodged by his father-in-law Mahesh and the probe is on to find out the exact reasons that led to the triple-murder, said the inspector.Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat.