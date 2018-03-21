HYDERABAD: KTM, the European Racing Legend, will get its RC 200 and 200 Duke owners in Hyderabad to indulge in exhilarating head to head motorcycle races, in its action packed event – “Orange Day”. The latest KTM Orange Day is being organised in Hyderabad on March 25.

“Orange Day” is conceptualised to make the customers experience the racing genes of KTM bikes, to give owners a holistic understanding of the performance of the RCs and Dukes and also an opportunity to compete and interact with fellow KTM owners on a free track.

The participants will have access to service-camps as well as stalls for KTM Power-wear and Power parts. There will be an arrangement of refreshments, music and an ambience of fun and adventure.

Sports biking enthusiasts and followers from across the city can come to witness the event. The event will take place at 4.30 pm at Hasten go-Karting Main Rd, Sri Laxmi Nagar, Rajyalaxmi Nagar-2, Gurram Guda.