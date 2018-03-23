HYDERABAD: Realising that many of old pump motors are consuming more power for treatment and drawing drinking water to Greater Hyderabad resulting in huge expenditure cost to Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), it has drawn plans to have Investment Grade Energy Audit (IGEA) for the Board.

For pumping drinking water from Godavari and Krishna to the households of Greater Hyderabad, outer ring road and enroute villages as well as for their water treatment, HMWS&SB is alone incurring a expenditure of `70 crore as power consumption charges per month.

Water Board draws drinking water from Yellampally (Godavari) and Akkampally (Krishna) and treatment of water through pumping which are about 190 km and 120 km away from the city respectively. HMWS&SB officials told Express that energy audit would involve studying configuration of the existing systems and its operations and consumption and cost of electricity. At pumping stations and other places, vertical, centrifugal and other types pumps have been installed and it was found that many of the pumps were consuming more energy while pumping which is said to be around 10 per cent. If they are rectified or replaced with new ones, Water Board can save around `7 crore per month which could be a huge savings to the Board.

In this connection, HMWS&SB invited request for expression of interest from the eligible consultants who are empanelled with Energy Efficiency Services Ltd for undertaking preparation of IGEA Report for Water Board. Basic objective of the project is to improve the overall energy efficiency in the Board which could lead to substantial savings in power consumption, thereby resulting in cost reduction and savings for Board. They said that IGEA would help to measure the actual savings in power consumption, it is necessary to first establish a base line of energy consumption, which would act as a reference point. Thus, as a first step it would be necessary to undertake the energy audit for Water Board.