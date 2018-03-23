HYDERABAD: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has granted autonomy to 60 Higher Educational Institutions, which have maintained high academic standards in India and Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) is one among them with NAAC A+ grade (3.53) from 28, 2017 to March 27, 2022.

GITAM only deemed to be university got full autonomy in Category-I and more particularly in the engineering stream.

GITAM will have the freedom to start new courses, off-campus centres, skill development courses, research parks and any other new academic programs. GITAM will also have the freedom to hire foreign faculty, enrol foreign students, enter into academic collaborations and run open distance learning programmes.

GITAM vice-chancellor professor M S Prasada Rao thanked students, faculty and administrative staff for making GITAM proud to get graded autonomy under category-I from the UGC.

He also added that, their consistent efforts that enabled the university to become one among the top universities in the country.