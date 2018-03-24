HYDERABAD: India is home to one of the largest river systems but the change in weather conditions globally has also affected us and has put India along with the world on the verge of a global water crisis. The increasing need of water for the growing population has resulted in the decline of per capita availability of fresh water sharply from 3,000 cubic metres to 1,123 cubic metres in India over the past 50 years.

In urban areas, the situation is worse as only one third of homes have drinking water facility from a treated tap source, and only one fifth have closed drainage connectivity. The urban demand of 135 litres per capita daily (lpcd) is more than three times the rural demand of 40 lpcd. Given that the consumption of water is maximum in bathrooms at our homes and offices, every toilet has to be smart, intelligent and brilliant – just like human beings. Toilets need to think how to save water.

These are some of the resolutions we can make to conserve water: Save water while bathing: Spending less time in the shower on a daily basis is the first step one can take to save water.

Install steam showers: The power of steam helps keep oneself clean and is also water efficient. Steam showers use less water than a traditional shower and provide comfort and relaxation to the body.

Check for leaks: Constant tap drips or toilet leaks can lose more gallons of water a day and should be immediately fixed. If an immediate action is not feasible, keep a bucket under it and mop the house next day using that water.

Turn off faucets: Do not leave the water running while brushing, shaving or washing your hands. One can also choose from a wide range of technologically smart and innovative faucets like push taps or cold start faucets. Cold start faucets are innovatively designed for sustainability, with water and energy saving capabilities and zero CO2 emissions.

Flow limiters and aerators: Adding a flow limiter to a shower system and faucets or choosing the faucets that are built with flow limiters and aerators allows you to achieve more sustainable water consumption without affecting comfort levels. It limits the flow of water and smoothens the flow leading to a more comforting experience.

Dual flush cisterns: One of the major sources of water wastage in the bathroom space is flushing. Though it is a requirement for maintaining optimum hygiene in the bathroom, using cisterns with dual flush option is always better. The amount of water to be used for flushing can always vary each time depending on the use, and the dual flush option helps to save water by flushing lesser quantity as well. By adopting these small changes in habits, we would help conserve the planet’s most precious natural resource and also save money on the monthly water bill! (The author is MD, Roca Bathroom Products Pvt Ltd)