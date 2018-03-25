HYDERABAD: A small scale industry owner and staff, who allegedly detained GHMC property tax employees and assaulted them for seeking payment of property tax, were arrested by the Jeedimetla police. Ammi Raju, the owner of Ratna Extrusions Private Limited located in Jeedimetla Industrial locality and three other staffers were arrested. GHMC Tax Inspector Srinivas Reddy, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Krishna and other staff visited Ratna Extrusions Limited premises to collect pending property tax of around `5 lakh. “They met its owner and asked for payment of the pending amount. The officials asked the owner why there was no response to notices issued to him and warned of stern action,’’ said Jeedimetla Inspector C Shanker Reddy.

An argument broke out and Ammi Raju asked the officials to leave the place. As they refused to leave and sat down inside the premises, Ammi Raju asked his staff to close the doors. Immediately, GHMC employees informed their higher officials that they were confined by the Ratna industry owner inside the premises. They also alleged that the firm’s staff had abused and assaulted them.