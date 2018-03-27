HYDERABAD: Former US President Barack Obama’s comments on practising tolerance during his visit to India in 2015 is what motivated author Deep Trivedi to pen this 233-page book titled ‘Don’t teach me tolerance’. Interestingly, it is written with India in the first person narrative.Numerous examples of India being a tolerant nation find mention in the book, from our cultural diversity in language, food, clothing to our elected representatives.

The author mocks the failure of the world’s oldest democracy (US) in getting a woman elected to Presidency, its treatment of minorities, gun culture and the increasingly frequent school shootings, etc., all the while comparing India’s accomplishments in electing a woman Prime Minister, a woman President, and provides a list of Sikhs and Muslims who occupied the high office.Speaking of intolerance, the writer points to our killing spree post Partition, demolition of Babri Masjid, witch-hunt of prominent artistes, etc.

On cultural tolerance, the author laments our embracing the negative aspects of Western culture such as enrolling toddlers in playschools instead of being taken care by their guardians, relinquishing the joint-family system, etc. He stresses on the importance of ‘inner happiness’ over material pleasures.On child psychology, he says that parents must encourage their kids to be their own self, instead of asking them to be obedient.

People who perform prayers and rituals as a means of livelihood are causing damage to the country and its economy, as they are living off other people’s money, says Trivedi. He points out that one of the most important factors behind our despair is that we are working in professions that do not allow our talent to bloom. The solution, he says, is to delve deep into ourselves, trust our intuition and take the path we’ve always wanted to take, disregarding the advice of the so-called ‘well-wishers’. He cites the examples of Charlie Chaplin, Sachin Tendulkar, Lata Mangeshkar and other renowned personalities.

The author comes down heavily on caste-based discrimination prevalent in our country even in this twenty first century. Banks allow billionaire defaulters to get away scot-free, while seizing assets of the common man when he/she is unable to repay a few thousand rupees, he says. He gently chides Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being intolerant, given his lack of firm action in reining in fringe groups for their verbal attacks on minorities, while praising him for his emphasis on merit rather than familial relationships for political posts.

To combat corruption, the author asks to bring all the financial transactions of political parties under the ambit of the Right to Information Act. While lauding demonetisation, Trivedi points out the difficulties faced by the common man in the months after the note ban. Overall, I believe the author treads a fine, unbiased line in writing about the ills ailing our country. A one-time read.