HYDERABAD: With leading international technology companies making Hyderabad their destination, it is evident that Hyderabad has a talent pool that is at par with the rest of the world, IT minister KT Rama Rao said at the inauguration of Global University System, an European higher education company’s first Indian venture at iLabs, in Hi-Tec City on Monday.“Hyderabad is growing at a pace that is faster than that of the country. We have youngsters who are qualified, who think, create and are leading the economy. Global University Systemwill open the Europe and the rest of the world for local talent,” he said.

Jayesh Ranjan, IT secretary, who was also present as the event, said that the government was ready to aid organisations that would make global use of the local skill force, particularly students from the 17 State universities. He even said that the government was ready to skill youngsters under its Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) programme and even remodel the syllabus to make the universities more active. “If you let us know what skill sets you require and in which field — innovation, research and development or product development etc — we will train them accordingly. We are also ready to give you fiscal benefits in areas like building rental, power tariffs, internet charges etc,” he said.

GUS Education India aims to develop innovative solutions and in the bargain, support state and national-level educational institutions. In Hyderabad, at the inauguration of their their first Indian facility, Shashi Jaligama, who is the managing director of Global University System (GUS) in India, said that the organisation would offer a range of career opportunities for tech-savvy, city-based professionals. “We will be working closely with the blue-chip companies and startups here and want to make the most of the country’s entrepreneurial and qualified workforce,” said Aaron Etingen, founder and CEO of Global University System (GUS).