HYDERABAD: In a joint operation conducted by the Madhapur police special operations team and the Sanathnagar police, a Mumbai-based drug racket was busted on Monday and police seized 13 gm of cocaine, 9 gm of MDMA, 8 gm of heroin, seven mobile phones and a bike from four persons.

On Sunday evening, the police teams apprehended the four persons in front of Pride of Hyderabad restaurant at Bharatnagar in Moosapet for possessing narcotic and psychotropic drugs. Mohammed Aftab Alam alias Sahil alias Pappu (38), a realtor, and his friend and autorickshaw driver Mohammed Shamim Alam (40) of West Bengal were regular visitors to dance bars and pubs in Mumbai.

They came in contact with one Emthiyaz Imam Ali Qureshi (42) who runs a butcher’s shop at a dance bar. Aftab supplied dancers to bars and drugs for customers there. He used to get the drugs from the dockyard in Mumbai mostly from Nigerian nationals. Sometimes, Emthiyaz, using his contacts, helped Aftab get drugs.“Aftab, his assistant Shamim and Emthiyaz planned to sell drugs in Hyderabad. They started supplying various drugs to Rafath Mehdi Ali Khan (27), an event manager in the city. On Sunday, when the trio came down to the city to hand over the drugs to Mehdi, they were caught by the police teams,” Balanagar ACP Govardhan told mediapersons here on Monday.

The police seized 13 gm of cocaine and three mobile phones from Aftab, 9 gm of MDMA and a mobile phone from Emthiyaz, 5 gm of heroin and two phones from Shamim, and 3 gm of cocaine, one mobile phone, `5,000 in cash and a bike from Mehdi.“The gang was procuring MDMA at `2,500 per gramme, cocaine at `2,000 and heroin at `2,500, and sell the stuff at double the price. The seized drugs, which are worth `2 lakh, and the arrested persons are being produced in court for judicial remand,” the ACP said.