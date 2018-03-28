HYDERABAD: With founders of several innovative start-ups from the city getting featured in the Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia 2018 list, it wouldn’t be an exxageration to say that Hyderabad has made it big on the start-up scene, and has all the reasons to celebrate. Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list features 300 young innovators and disruptors who are re-inventing their industries and driving change across a diverse region. Youngsters from fields like arts, sports, entertainment, social enterprises, technology, finance, manufacturing and others make to the list.

These youngsters are selected from thousands of online nominations, several rounds of scrutiny, and vetted by a panel of experts.

“We are elated to be part of the list. Forbes 30 Under 30 recognises the talent before the world recognises it. Being an upcoming start-up, featuring in the list will give us lot of motivation and will create opportunities globally,” said Sri Charan Lakkaraju, CEO and co-founder of Stumagz, speaking to Express. Stumagz is a digital campus communications and collaboration platform for educational institutions which allows users to post their own stories, events, projects, discussions and corporate internship opportunities.