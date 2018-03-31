HYDERABAD: A city man carrying 1.243 kg gold in the form of biscuits to hand over to another city-based gold smuggler has been arrested by the Air Intelligence Unit officials at RGIA on Friday. The passenger had taken the gold that from one of the gents washrooms in airport, that was concealed behind a commode by an air passenger who arrived in an international flight from Jeddah.

Acting on intelligence inputs indicating that gold smuggling is being carried by domestic passengers who are coming in the international flights, the customs officials of AIU have increased the surveillance at the RGIA. At around 4.30 pm the officials observed the suspicious movements of a male passenger at the gents washroom and were intercepted by the AIU officials at the exit gate of Green Channel. The passenger of Indian nationality holding a domestic boarding pass travelling from Mumbai to Hyderabad by Air India (international flight coming from Jeddah to Hyderabad via Mumbai).

He also actually, had travelled to Mumbai from Hyderabad by another Air India flight in the morning. On searching his baggage, 1.243 kg of foreign origin gold wrapped in black colour adhesive tape was found. On questioning, the passenger stated that that he had travelled to Mumbai from Hyderabad and returned to Hyderabad at the instance of a Hyderabad-based gold smuggler with a specific task to collect the gold contained in packet secreted behind the commode of the first washroom of the gents toilet and to hand over to a person who will call and meet him outside Airport, said the official.