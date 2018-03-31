HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old woman at Moosapet was allegedly throttled to death by her husband following a fight over sale of a plot by the mother of the deceased. The couple manhandled each other and the fight ended in her murder, Kukatpally police said on Friday. Devi (25) of Kokkiryala thanda in Nalgonda district had married Jarpula Srinu about eight years ago. The couple have two sons, one aged seven and the other aged five years. They were living in Raghavendra Society in Moosapet.

Devi’s mother, Ramavath Pimpli had promised at the time of her daughter’s wedding to gift a site belonging to her and situated in Chintapally village but she did not keep her word given to Srinu. Moreover, she sold the plot to another person recently. On coming to know about it, Devi went to her mother’s house and fought with her. As the her mother did not keep her promise, her husband was physically abusing her, she told her mother.

According to the police, Devi and Srinu had an argument over the matter on Thursday night. They beat each other and she received injuries to her hands. Then Srinu allegedly throttled his wife to death and ran away. Neighbours, who saw the two children cry in the early hours of Friday, rushed into the house only to see Devi lying unconscious in a room. They informed Devi’s mother Pimpli and younger sister Vanitha.

Basing on Vanitha’s complaint, a case of murder was registered against Srinu and a police team is searching for him.