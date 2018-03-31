HYDERABAD: To celebrate its two-decade journey in imparting holistic education, Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology (SNIST) organised a celebration that traced the rich past of the institution. The talks and cultural events in the presence of dignitaries like Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, the institution’s executive director Dr P Narasimha Reddy, chairman Dr KT Mahhe, Principal Dr T CH Siva Reddy and its alumni. The event was a timely look back at the college’s growth trajectory – from its strength of 260 students to a 8,000 member family now including staff, students across various departments and levels including B.Tech, M. Tech and MBA.

Distinguished alumni of various branches, ranging from the 1997 to 2011 batches, who’ve reigned across several arenas, were rewarded during the same, for their entrepreneurial, professional and individual achievements, post a speech by Uday Shankar, the president of the alumnus association of the college. Chief Guest for the evening, Justice Suresh Kumar Kait went on a nostalgic trip to recollect his student days where having a classroom was indeed a privilege. The audiences were also presented another dimension of what the college’s known for vibrant and exciting fests. Students performed for Naach, the dance extravaganza.

The college has had many a feather in their cap recently; Achievement Award for Research; Teaching in Computer Science; Engineering ; bestowed upon professor Dr. N. Iyengar in 2017 by IOSRD. Besides, lecturer Ramakrishna Siddhartha, Dr. TV RajiniKanth being adjudged the Best CSE Teacher in the Telugu states, Dr. ArunaVaranasi, Head CSE, received ‘best Computer Science Engineering Teacher’, award in AP; TS, ISTE; and the Best Faculty of the Year 2018 by CSI respectively.

Eighteen alumni of the college were given distinguished Alumni Awards who are presently engaged in responsible positions in India and abroad. There are 10 alumni who are in Civil Services such as IAS, IPS, IFS etc., Encouraged by the success of their seniors the current students of SNIST have formed Civil Services Aspirants Club due to the initiative taken by Jawahar Mahi, and Mahesh Bhagwat, IPS , Commissioner of Rachakonda Commissionerate.

The club is the only one of its kind in the State of Telangana. Gold medals and academic prizes were given to the toppers and prizes for sports, games and literary events were also given.

Among the alumni were Vamshi Krishna, IPS, Ketan Deshpande, Infosys, Narasimham, IRS, Sai Kumar Reddy, Wipro, Surenderanath, Bharghava, Sai Kiran ( Mechanical ), Anantha Ram, Oracle Corporations Ltd, Pradeep – 2005 (Mechanical), Sujan Goud (GE Aviation), Sree Divya Vadlapudi (2010 – EEE) - The Limca Book of World records.

The alumni recalled their days at the college and gave advise to the students. They shared the life lessons they learnt at the campus, what to do and what not to do in the path of following their dreams. The celebrations ended with music, dance and other cultural programmes.