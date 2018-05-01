Home Cities Hyderabad

Three-year-old dies at Hyderabad Niloufer hospital after blood transfusion, kin allege medical negligence

Alleged negligence by doctors during blood transfusion led to the death of a three-month-old baby, M Dhruvan, at Niloufer Hospital here on Monday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleged negligence by doctors during blood transfusion led to the death of a three-month-old baby, M Dhruvan, at Niloufer Hospital here on Monday. The incident led to heated protests by the parents and relatives of the infant at the hospital premises.

Infant’s father M Mahesh lodged a complaint with Nampally police stating that  O positive blood was transfused to Dhruvan though  the baby’s blood group was A positive.  He staged a protest along with his relatives, accusing the hospital doctors of professional negligence, Superintendent of the hospital Dr Murali Krishna said the infant was diagnosed with Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH). “Because of the condition, there will be failure of bone marrow and blood cells come down which leads to infection and bleeding in internal organs,” he said.

The hospital authorities said since blood groups in infants (up to six-months) is not constant, 0+ blood was transfused. Health minister C Laxma Reddy stated on Monday that transfusion of O positive blood is not the reason for Dhruvan’s death. “The doctors did their best and provided treatment. However, because of the disease Dhruvan was suffering from made him vulnerable to infections and  chances of his survival had slimmed down,” he added. The minister ordered an enquiry into the case and a committee was formed to evaluate the case.

