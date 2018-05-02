Home Cities Hyderabad

Cyberabad cops nab 10 for indulging in credit card fraud

The fraud ran to the tune of Rs 75 lakh and the prime accused, P Shivaram Prasad including nine others were arrested, one of the accused is absconding, the police informed.

Published: 02nd May 2018 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ten persons who conspired and cheated banks and financial institutions while purchasing electronic goods using fake credit cards were arrested by the Cyberabad polcie on Tuesday. The accused include a software professional, banking employee and a gazetted primary health officer from Guntur.

The fraud ran to the tune of Rs 75 lakh and the prime accused, P Shivaram Prasad including nine others were arrested, one of the accused is absconding, the police informed.

The incident came to light after a victim complained to the police that her KYC details like voter ID, PAN number have been misused by unknown persons and obtained credit card from SBI bank in his name and misused it by purchasing goods worth Rs 88,654.

Prasad along with roommates, other accused, used to prepare fake pay slips in the name of Accenture and Parexel companies and secured secured PAN cards in different false names with the help of others. After securing the PAN cards by presenting fake documents with the help of a gazetted officer, the accused would obtain credit cards from the banking employee and eventually making fraudulent transactions.

The accused would buy LED sets, air conditioners through such transactions besides taking several products on EMI scheme, the police said.

P Shivaram Kumar (35), the prime accused; N Brahmeshwara Rao (25), B Eashwara Chary (30), Mastan Ajith (28), and K Rohin Kumar (25), who prepared the fake documents; Y Naga Subramanyam (34), room mate of Shivaram; M Rajesh (28), currently absconding; A Hema Rama Prasad (29), a sales executive with Ratnakar bank; B Ravi Teja, age 31 yrs, a senior software engineer at Accenture; M.Moshe, Dy Paramedical Officer, Medical & Health Dept, A.P State were arrested by the cyber crime police.

A Hyundai Accent car, a Royal Enfield motor cycle, three Laptops, 49 PAN Cards, Voter ID cards, 19 credit cards, 25 cheque books, were seized. Fake documents related to registration held in the name of Gozer Technologies Pvt Ltd, Intuit Comp Logics Pvt Ltd, Elstrom Software Pvt Ltd, CATE technologies Pvt Ltd, SIRI solutions Pvt Ltd used in the commission of offence, the police said.

Three more gangs busted

In similar other cases involving the use of alleged fake credit cards from SBI bank, four persons were arrested. P Praveen Kumar, the 38-year-old along with three others used amounts over Rs 1.4 crore by creating current accounts in the name of different firms - SR traders, Aditya traders, and VK enterprises.

A GHMC corporator, Laxmi Prasanna, has also complained about her ordeal of money lost through her credit card allegedly involving a fraudulent practice by miscreants. The police arrested three persons including G Shiva Kumar for misusing her credit card through KYC details and fleeing away with Rs 1 lakh.

In another case, two persons allegedly misused KYC details of a victim through SBI credit card and withdraw a sum of Rs 6.5 lakh. One of the accused was arrested while the other is absconding.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cyberabad credit card fraud
More from this section

Secunderabad Cantonment Board, Malla Reddy to meet Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi over road access

How easy is it to carry a gun into a pub in Hyderabad?

Private buses break law, enter Hyderabad city before 10 pm and mess up traffic

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title
Ajith (or 'Thala'/head/boss as he is affectionately called) is one of Tamil cinema's biggest and most versatile stars. Born in Hyderabad, to a Palakkad Iyer father and a Sindhi mother from Kolkata, the actor who began his career in the 90s, turns 47 today
Happy birthday Thala: Here are 47 rare photos of actor Ajith as he turns 47 today