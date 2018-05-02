Cyberabad cops nab 10 for indulging in credit card fraud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ten persons who conspired and cheated banks and financial institutions while purchasing electronic goods using fake credit cards were arrested by the Cyberabad polcie on Tuesday. The accused include a software professional, banking employee and a gazetted primary health officer from Guntur.

The fraud ran to the tune of Rs 75 lakh and the prime accused, P Shivaram Prasad including nine others were arrested, one of the accused is absconding, the police informed.

The incident came to light after a victim complained to the police that her KYC details like voter ID, PAN number have been misused by unknown persons and obtained credit card from SBI bank in his name and misused it by purchasing goods worth Rs 88,654.

Prasad along with roommates, other accused, used to prepare fake pay slips in the name of Accenture and Parexel companies and secured secured PAN cards in different false names with the help of others. After securing the PAN cards by presenting fake documents with the help of a gazetted officer, the accused would obtain credit cards from the banking employee and eventually making fraudulent transactions.

The accused would buy LED sets, air conditioners through such transactions besides taking several products on EMI scheme, the police said.

P Shivaram Kumar (35), the prime accused; N Brahmeshwara Rao (25), B Eashwara Chary (30), Mastan Ajith (28), and K Rohin Kumar (25), who prepared the fake documents; Y Naga Subramanyam (34), room mate of Shivaram; M Rajesh (28), currently absconding; A Hema Rama Prasad (29), a sales executive with Ratnakar bank; B Ravi Teja, age 31 yrs, a senior software engineer at Accenture; M.Moshe, Dy Paramedical Officer, Medical & Health Dept, A.P State were arrested by the cyber crime police.

A Hyundai Accent car, a Royal Enfield motor cycle, three Laptops, 49 PAN Cards, Voter ID cards, 19 credit cards, 25 cheque books, were seized. Fake documents related to registration held in the name of Gozer Technologies Pvt Ltd, Intuit Comp Logics Pvt Ltd, Elstrom Software Pvt Ltd, CATE technologies Pvt Ltd, SIRI solutions Pvt Ltd used in the commission of offence, the police said.

Three more gangs busted

In similar other cases involving the use of alleged fake credit cards from SBI bank, four persons were arrested. P Praveen Kumar, the 38-year-old along with three others used amounts over Rs 1.4 crore by creating current accounts in the name of different firms - SR traders, Aditya traders, and VK enterprises.

A GHMC corporator, Laxmi Prasanna, has also complained about her ordeal of money lost through her credit card allegedly involving a fraudulent practice by miscreants. The police arrested three persons including G Shiva Kumar for misusing her credit card through KYC details and fleeing away with Rs 1 lakh.

In another case, two persons allegedly misused KYC details of a victim through SBI credit card and withdraw a sum of Rs 6.5 lakh. One of the accused was arrested while the other is absconding.