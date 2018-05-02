Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Board makes rainwater harvesting mandatory

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has made mandatory construction of Rain Water Harvesting (RWH) pits for every new connection with the plot above 200 sq yards.

In this connection HMWS&SB has launched new app "Jalam Jeevam", consumers already having constructed RWH pits should download the same and get registered with their respective consumer account numbers (CAN). Further, they are requested to interlink the RWH pits with CAN number by taking the photo of the same and uploading it in app.

All consumers should finish the process of interlinking the RWH pits with CAN's by the end of June 2018. If they fail to do so, HMWS&SB has decided to hike the price from July 1 at which the tankers would be supplied in the case of those who do not construct the RWH pits in the premises.

For domestic (5,000 litres) it will be increased from Rs 500 to Rs 750, For 10,000 litres from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500. Commercial Catergory for 5,000 litres, from 850 to Rs 1,300, for 10,000 litres, from Rs 1,700 to Rs 2,600 and for 20,000 litres from Rs 3400 to Rs 5,000.

As for the consumers requesting tankers who do not possess the CANs, the rate per trip would be Rs 1500 in place of existing Rs.850.

Due to the proliferation of private bore wells that indiscriminately usurp ground water for commercial consideration, ground water table has been continually depleting which has adversely affected the bore well drawl capacity of the individual consumers. In order to remedy the situation so as to improve the ground water table, "Jalam Jeevam" was launched under which various measures are on the anvil.

As part of the Board's efforts, massive campaigning has been under taken to inform the sundry consumers of the need to construct RWH pits in the individual and institutional premises apart from providing technical know how. Construction of RWH pits was made mandatory for release of new connections.