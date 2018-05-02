Home Cities Hyderabad

Major fire breaks out at rubber factory in Hyderabad

In a second such incident in less than a week, a major fire broke out at a rubber factory late in the evening on Tuesday.

Published: 02nd May 2018 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 02:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a second such incident in less than a week, a major fire broke out at a rubber factory late in the evening on Tuesday. No casualties were reported. The fire call was made on the fire control room (FCR) at about 7:50 pm, at Excel rubber factory located in IDL, Bolarum.

"We suspect the cause of fire to be due to a short circuit which caused the fire. About 7 acres of the factory caught fire," said Md Fazal, SFO, Kukatpally who was on the fire call.

With no workers in the factory due to celebrations of International Labour day, the workers had a new escape.

Four fire tenders have been pressed to control the fire along with two other fire tenders from a pharmaceutical company are being used. Measures to control the fire have been on for over three hours. The fire is yet to be brought under control.

The company is involved in manufacturing of rubber tubes used in motor vehicles including lorries and tractors.

