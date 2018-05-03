Hyderabad-based Facebook page admin arrested for 'defamatory' photo, let off on bail

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/ HYDERABAD: Delhi Police Special cell on Tuesday arrested an admin of a Facebook page from Hyderabad after a defamatory photo was posted against President of India Ram Nath Kovid, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on the page wall.

The accused, who is a resident of Chanchalguda, has been identified as Syed Abdul Bair Mussavir. Syed was granted bail by a Delhi court on Wednesday. Delhi Police cyber cell which comes under Special Cell, has filed a case after the defamatory photo went viral on social media. A case has been registered under three sections including Section 67A of Information Technology act.

According to Syed, Delhi Police came to his house and asked him to join the investigation regarding the case. “Someone shared a defamatory photo on April 20 on a Facebook page called Mangalore Voice, of which I am also an editor along with others. I was not aware about the photo but Delhi cops registered a case against me. They arrested me on Tuesday and questioned me about the photo. I was not aware of the photo but my details were available on the Facebook Page. Police made me an accused,” Syed told Express after he was released on bail. Syed is Aam Aadmi Party volunteer from Hyderabad.

Police said, a defamatory photo was shared on a Facebook page ‘Mangalore Voice’ which has 2,25,000 followers, on April 20 and after it went viral, people complained it to the police. “During the investigation it was found that Syed is an editor of the page. He told police that he didn’t share it but suspected that someone from abroad might have posted it on the page wall,” police added.