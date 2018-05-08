Empowering lives

Soujanya Nyshadam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: "If ten students can create an impact on a large scale in 12 years, what if 1%of the youth has a conviction for developed india ? With India going to be highest youth populated country , we believe, by joining hands , a developed India is as far as our collective dream is!", is the belief of Nirmaan an initiative started by ten students who thought about making our society and our nation a better one.It is an Non-governmental Organisation helping many students (youth),children and women.

This initiative started in the year 2000 and in a span of 12 years, it now has a full time team with 500 active volunteers which had spread across 6 states and also had impacted on the lives of 2.75 lac of people. They are striving for a knowledge driven , economically empowered society by promoting social innovations in Education and Employablitity.

The various recent programs and campaigns initiated and propagated by Nirmaan Organisaton are #GiveBack campaign which had invited successful and passionate people to take part to accomplish the dream of developed India.The people from different walks of life IAS like Ms. Divya Devarajan (IAS), IPS and other NRI's like Mr. Poolsingh Bhookya, and Legislative Members and Students sign up as #GiveBack champions and come forward to adopt schools from their Janma Bhoomi and Karma Bhoomi. It has even started a new skill development center for the unemployed engineering and entry-level youth (SSC to Graduation) in Ameerpet.

There is a huge number of unemployed individuals in our country especially when it comes to Hyderabad, there are a lot of migrants from the north and the neighboring villages.This huge unemployment is due to lack of the necessary skills required for a particular job thus there is a growing need of upskilling opportunities and counselling from the industry experts, NIrmaan had started a Nirmaan Youth Employment Program(YEP) which addresses this issue by providing the underprivileged youth in Hyderabad with the required funds from CSR's as partners the required Foundation Skills (Communication skills and workplace readiness and Basic Computing) this course is for about 3 months, IT/ITES Sector(Basic computing, Programming and Mobile Applications, Web Technologies, Core JAVA, HTML, PHP, Android App Development) and this course is for about 6 months, it also targets Retail Sector. The NGO ensures the availability of job in last month via the placement drive and also focuses on on-job training.

This course is available for all and can enroll directly in the Ameerpet office or via a toll free number 1800 599 2426. The youth of today are the future of tomorrow is a just an idea come alive due to this esteemed organization.