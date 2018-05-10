As USA pulls out of Nuclear Deal, Hyderabad Iranians speak out their minds

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Iranian’s living in Hyderabad also spoke their mind on the economic sanctions that could be reimposed on Iran after the USA pulled out of the Iran Nuclear Deal on Wednesday.

Iranian nationals in the city say the biggest losers from the fallout of the deal will be the “aspirational Iranian” youth who wish to study abroad in Western countries. “The new generation is very much western, they are aspirational Iranians. Iran offers free education till class 12, so the Iranian people are educated and are mostly moderate.

May wish to travel abroad and study, the sanctions will impact their aspirations” said Mohammad Kazemi, a 58-year-old mechanical engineer living with his family in India. ‘‘For the past many years there have been accusations against Iran for building nuclear weapons-making nukes but there is no proof. Iran needs nuclear energy for cancer treatments and energy production. The main people who are behind the US pulling out of the deal are the Zionist Israel. Listening to Donal Trump speech on made me feel as if were written by the Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu himself. In six months to one year, we will have a clear picture if this deal will hold, Iran has to work for its national interest, he added.

“Donald Trump’s aim and ambition is only, destruction. We only have one planet and all have to live together. I feel sorry for the Americans,” said, Ali Hemati, owner of Paradise chain of restaurants.” Trump is only listening to the Israelis, the whole world is in support of this deal expect the American administration, is the whole world stupid to stand by Iran?” he added.

Iran consulate in Hyderabad responds

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Consulate in Hyderabad, on Wednesday, issued a statement in response to the United States of America (USA) pulling out of the Iran Nuclear deal, terming the act as an irrational move that is “heinous and pathetic”.

The USA on Wednesday, pulled out of the landmark Iran Nuclear Deal. The deal set limitations on Iran’s Uranium enrichment projects and granted UN inspectors access to their nuclear facilities in exchange for lifting 39 years of economic sanctions on the Iranian economy and assets. Responding to the US-pull-out, the Iranian consulate said in a statement, “Iran pronounces the one-sided and irrational international agreements by Washington as heinous and pathetic.”