Aadhaar based digital door number coming in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Realising the difficulties citizens face in dealing with different departments of the State and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the civic body proposed to have a unique digital number to each property within the GHMC limits.

A pilot project Property Aadhaar-Digital Door Numbering (DDN) was started in Moosapet circle by GHMC additional commissioners Musharraf Faruqui and Adwait Singh. It is learnt that soon properties will be identified only with a single DDN for all purposes. A geo-tagging based seven digit code has been finalised.

The process involves taking high-resolution latest satellite images, processing images to identify unique properties following field verification by teams comprising of GIS team, tax inspectors by concerned deputy commissioners.

Special mobile application will capture entire data of each area, which will be automatically updated online. A two-day training was given to concerned teams in Moosapet for the pilot project.

The project is aimed towards every property across departments of GHMC will be tracked through unique number.