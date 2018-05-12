Hyderabad: Sri Reddy, others booked for not letting cops perform duties

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Aspiring Tollywood actress Sri Reddy and others were booked on Friday by Banjara Hills police for preventing police from performing their duties. The actress and her colleagues had assaulted an accused, Srisanth Reddy, inside the police station on Thursday. The Banjara Hills Inspector K Srinivas said Sri Reddy and other women gathered at the police station as one of them, a small time actress, lodged a complaint against Srisanth Reddy for allegedly raping her.

“After we registered cases, we called the accused to appear before the police and Srisanth Reddy came to police station in connection with the case. When Srisanth Reddy was being questioned by police, Sri Reddy and other women gathered at the police station and prevented police from performing duties by thrashing Srisanth Reddy,’’ Inspector said. The police registered a case under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of IPC and took up investigation.