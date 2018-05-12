Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Sri Reddy, others booked for not letting cops perform duties

The actress and her colleagues had assaulted an accused, Srisanth Reddy, inside the police station on Thursday.

Published: 12th May 2018 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Sri Reddy | Facebook

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Aspiring Tollywood actress Sri Reddy and others were booked on Friday by Banjara Hills police for preventing police from performing their duties. The actress and her colleagues had assaulted an accused, Srisanth Reddy, inside the police station on Thursday. The Banjara Hills Inspector K Srinivas said Sri Reddy and other women gathered at the police station as one of them, a small time actress, lodged a complaint against Srisanth Reddy for allegedly raping her.

“After we registered cases, we called the accused to appear before the police and Srisanth Reddy came to police station in connection with the case. When Srisanth Reddy was being questioned by police, Sri Reddy and other women gathered at the police station and prevented police from performing duties by thrashing Srisanth Reddy,’’ Inspector said. The police registered a case under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of IPC and took up investigation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sri Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Mother of autistic boy who died at Sannidhi Institute of Disability alleges that her son was raped and killed

Another form of manual scavenging continues in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Water board to tag manhole lids, save them from thieves

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood