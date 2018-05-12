Home Cities Hyderabad

Mother of autistic boy who died at Sannidhi Institute of Disability alleges that her son was raped and killed

Demanding no further delay in initiating action against alleged killers of her son, mother of an autistic boy threatened to go on a hunger strike.

Published: 12th May 2018 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding no further delay in initiating action against alleged killers of her son, mother of an autistic boy, who was found dead at Sannidhi Institute of Disability in Abdullapurmet in June 2017, threatened to go on a hunger strike. Addressing the media on Friday, she alleged that there was no progress in the case and even a charge sheet was not filed.

“My 18-year-old son Rudransh Panda was raped and murdered,” Sangamitra Samantray alleged, producing his autopsy report and a forensic report to support her claims. Responding to the allegations, special investigating officer Inspector K Satish said, “The autopsy report states it was manual strangulation. But the boy also had a history of hitting and hurting himself. We conducted lie-detector tests and polygraph tests on the caretaker and in-charge of the institute and are awaiting legal opinion.”

Sanghamitra said her son was 80 per cent autistic. She said she noticed behavioural changes in her son around February 2017. “It was at that time that the management changed without intimating any parents about it. My son, who was a food lover, threw his plate when he was offered food by one of his caretakers, who is also the prime accused.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sannidhi Institute of Disability

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Another form of manual scavenging continues in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Water board to tag manhole lids, save them from thieves

Hyderabad: Sri Reddy, others booked for not letting cops perform duties

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood