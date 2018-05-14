ALEAP turns industrial waste into business, wins GreenTec

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India (ALEAP-India) won the Best Agency in the area of “Entrepreneurs tackle waste” and won the first prize among 138 nominated countries in the category of Resources & Recycling by Veolia of the GreenTec Awards-2018.” ALEAP-India received it at Munich, Germany on May 13. The award was for its efforts in turning industrial waste into a business opportunity. Kanneganti Rama Devi, President and K. Padmaja, Secretary attended the event. Green Tech Awards Committee, Germany, has studied on, how valuable wastes are converted as completely as possible into secondary raw materials by ALEAP-India.

They have also studied how ALEAP-India considers the potential for secondary recycling in the design of new products, and how they consider the potential for secondary recycling in the design of new products. The awards committee in general found that there is often a lack of waste management in In Indian industrial areas. Among all nominees, they have recognized the efforts of a women organization Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India (ALEAP-India) which has transformed 90 tonnes of waste in industrial area of Gajularamaram, Pragathi Nagar, Hyderabad into a business.

ALEAP built a Worm Michigan and a hand production plant which now produces 15 tonnes compost and 1,75 tonnes of compost respectively. In addition, the organisation provides training for women in these areas. To date, 1000 women have been trained; 1000 worm Michigan and five waste recycling plants have been built.

The awards committee has also recognised the efforts of ALEAP-India in establishing Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Green Industrial Park at Nandigama Village, Patancheru, Telangana, which was planned an Eco Industrial Park, Pollution Free, Master Plan with Underground power supply to each industry, a facility for recycling of waste water, Solar Street Lightening, plan for conservation of energy, and an innovation and incubation hub called We-Hub.