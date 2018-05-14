Home Cities Hyderabad

Smoother rides: 300-km-stretch of 40 major roads in Hyderabad to be redesigned

These roads will be developed by HRDCL with the funds allocated by the government in the State budget.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a view to correcting and improving the conditions of major roads and ensuring better mobility, the state government has embarked on a project called Model Corridor Development under which over 40 major roads in the city will be redesigned or remodelled to bring orderliness to all modes of traffic.

The Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Ltd (HRDCL) was created by the government last year and vested with responsibility of developing about 600 km of major roads in Greater Hyderabad into ‘model corridor development roads’. HRDCL has identified about 300 km of major roads and identified 40 corridors for  development. The 40 roads were earlier under the control of National Highways Authority of India, state R&B department and GHMC but were handed over to HRDCL.

The GHMC will not have any role in this task except in  cooperating with HRDCL. These roads will be developed by HRDCL with the funds allocated by the government in the State budget. HRDCL chief engineer J Mohan Naik told Express that model corridor road development would involve redesigning and remodelling the cross-sections, junctions and access to properties.

It is also proposed to design and develop utility corridors along the alignment of the roads to avoid frequent digging  for utility services.

HRDCL has engaged LEA Associates South Asia for preparing a preliminary project report and DPR. The consultant submitted concept development plans along with design elements and their norms and standards that are applicable to roads in Hyderabad.

The 40 corridors cover a length of about of 300 km and the length of each road ranges between 1 km and 27 km.

 

Hyderabad roads

