'Porn films show women as visual aids'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Urban women who watch porn feel that a majority of porn show women as visual aids. While women making these films, like in the case of a Japanese woman, who wanted to break the stereotypes of how Asian women are portrayed in porn films, might turn things around, there are certain aspects that need to be re-looked so that this space can become gender neutral, they feel.

In most of the porn films that surface on the internet, there is very little that a man does in order to make the woman happy, said Preeti Sahil, who works in the city. She added, “A man’s face is of no importance. While in case of a woman, she has to act and seduce. The sole existence of a woman is that of a catalyst to grant a man his satisfaction. If women made movies, there could be some fodder for women.”

Meanwhile, another young woman, who watches porn quite often said, “Take the point of view category for example. It is filled with women performing oral sex on a man shot from the point of view of a man. There is not a single film in this category which has been made from women’s perspective,” said Juhi Chatterjee, a digital filmmaker.