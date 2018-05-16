GITAM counselling begins today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management will conduct GITAM Admission Test (GAT-2018) online counselling for eligible candidates from May 16 to 19. The eligible rank holders qualified in GAT-2018 shall attend online counselling with call letter downloaded from university website (www.gitam.edu) for admission to B.Tech/6 year dual degree (B Tech + M Tech)/B Arch and B Pharm programmes for the academic year 2018-19.

The counselling starts on Wednesday 9 am for all SC, ST & PH candidates. It will continue from 10 am onwards for 1 to 6,000 rank holders. Those between ranks 6,001 to 13,000 can attend the counselling on May 17, 13,001 to 20,000 on May 18 and 20,001 to 26,000 on May 19.

The counselling and seat allotment of GAT 2018 will be based on the rank obtained by the candidate in the entrance exam. The counselling process of GITAM includes payment of counselling fee, choice filling, seat locking etc. Candidates must bring along the counselling letter and all essential documents. For more details, contact 9542424256/66 or IVRS 0891-2866444.