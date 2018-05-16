University of Hyderabad PhD scholar attempts suicide by self-immolation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman PhD scholar of University of Hyderabad allegedly attempted self-immolation, reasons for which are not yet known. The incident happened in ladies hostel-7 in the university campus Tuesday night. The student was taken to a corporate hospital and later the university officials and police shifted her to the burns ward in Osmania General Hospital.



She reportedly suffered burn injuries on the back of her body and it is learnt that she herself rushed to the washroom immediately and doused the flames. The student had taken admission in the Department of Plant Sciences only in January 2018 and hails from Odisha. Her parents have been informed by the university administration and one of her cousins who is in the city has reached the hospital after being intimated by officials.



Police have seized the laptop and mobile phone of the scholar and started a probe. Her friends and hostel mates are also being questioned about the matter. ACP Madhapur, N. Shyam Prasad Rao, said "I am informed that she had some behavioural problems and that recently she had tried to kill herself by consuming tablets."