UoH woman Ph.D scholar attempts self-immolation over NET score

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman Ph.D scholar of University of Hyderabad allegedly attempted self-immolation in her hostel room on campus Tuesday midnight. The 25-year-old suffered 50 per cent burns and was taken to a corporate hospital first and later shifted to Osmania General Hospital.

The scholar Nitu Das is a native of Odisha and is pursuing her Ph.D from the plant sciences department. While doctors have said that her condition is critical as there is a threat of infection, police alleged that this is her second suicide attempt. Nitu had joined the college only in January this year.

It has been learnt that the scholar initially told doctors it was a case of accidental fire, but later she admitted that she tried to kill herself. The incident happened at the ladies hostel around Tuesday midnight. On repeated prodding by police, Nitu claimed she took the extreme step as she was not able to crack the NET exam.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Police A Venkateshwar Rao, said that the incident was a clear case of attempt to suicide and that there was no foul play in it. Speaking to Express, Madhapur ACP N Shyam Prasad Rao said, “I am informed that she had some behavioural problems and that recently she had tried to kill herself by consuming tablets.”

The PhD scholar’s fiance, identified as one Pradeep who resides in Hyderabad, was informed about the matter. On Wednesday early morning, on the request of the fiance, she was shifted to OGH. The woman’s parents were also informed about the incident and they are on their way to Hyderabad. “We have recorded her statement and the University officials also spoke to her,’’ a police official said adding that they are going through her laptop and mobile phone to check whether there any other reasons behind the extreme step.

When some students from the university were contacted, they said that there were not many friends in university privy to the problems Das was facing. However, some added that there were few instances when she was seen crying.