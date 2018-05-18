Fish prasadam to be administered on June 8, 9 at Hyderabad exhibition grounds

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The annual fish prasadam claimed to cure asthma and other respiratory illnesses will be administered to asthama patients free of cost by Bathini brothers on Mrigasira Karthi Day at Exhibition Grounds in Nampally from 9.30 am on June 8 to 9 .30 am on June 9.

The Bathini family, have been administering the 'Fish prasadam' every year for asthma patients, for more than 175 years now since 1845. They have been providing this free service for the last five generations.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Bathini Harinath Goud along with his family members Shivananda Goud and Gowrishankar Goud said that fish medicine is given on the day of Mrigasira Karti, which marks the onset of monsoon according to Hindu calendar.

About 450 kg of prasdam will be prepared by the Bathini familiy and will be administered to about four lakh patients.

On that day, Bathini brothers will insert a yellow herbal paste into the mouth of a live fingerling. This live fish is then slipped into the throat of a patient. For vegetarian patients, they would prepare separate medicine with jaggery. However, vegetarians need to take the medicine for a longer period, Harinath Goud said.

The prasadam has to be taken thrice over a period of 45 days and the patients are supposed to follow a strict diet prescribed by the Bathini family.

After taking the fish prasadam, separate prasadam would be given, which has to be made into pills and taken on three occasions for 45 days on Arudra ( June 23), Punarvasu ( July 8) and Pushyami (July 23).

''However, patients should strictly avoid 27 items that we suggest and adhere to the diet prescribed by us otherwise the fish prasadam will not give desired results. The patients who want to get rid of asthma and respiratory ailments completely, have to take the fish Prsadam continuously for four years, '' Harinath said.

Following the directions by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Animal Husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav held a review meeting with all the departments heads and officials concerned and asked them to make provide all the necessary amenities and required fingerlings.

Fisheries department is providing 2 lakhs fingerlings. Apart from the government, NGOs like Badri Vishal Pannalal Pitti Trust, Agarwal Seva Dal and others would provide free food, water, butter milk to the patients who come from various parts of the country, Harinath Goud said.

After completion of administering the prasadam at the Exhibition Grounds, the bathini family would provide fish prasadam at their residence. For further details one can call on 040- 27531243 and 9391040946.