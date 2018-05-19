Home Cities Hyderabad

As fuel prices soar, vegetables are likely to cost a tad more in Hyderabad

 Though the petrol prices are going to directly affect a majority of people using their own vehicles, the burden of an increase in diesel prices would soon be shifted to indirect consumers.

Published: 19th May 2018 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The price of petrol has crossed Rs 80 mark on Friday, recording a Rs 1 increase in just the last few days in the city. The same is the case with diesel as prices soared to Rs 73. The jump was a steep 0.31 paisa for both petrol and diesel and the prices on Friday were at Rs 80.09 and Rs 72.91, respectively. Though the petrol prices are going to directly affect a majority of people using their own vehicles, the burden of an increase in diesel prices would soon be shifted to indirect consumers of commodities. If the diesel prices do not come down, suppliers and transporters are likely to hike rates resulting in an increase in commodity prices. 

A Vinod, a transporter who ferries potato and other vegetables from Monda market to Bharath Nagar market, said that he incurs an additional Rs150 for fuel charges. “There was a time when I used to pay Rs 150 for 4 litres of diesel, but now for the same quantity, I pay Rs 300. The profit I make is reduced to Rs 300. Rest of the money goes to fuel,” he said.

“If this continues, we all would voice our opinion to increase the charges we get by delivering one bag of vegetables through our association and that would, eventually, affect the prices of vegetable,” he explained. Interestingly, even the fuel stations have seen a dip in fuel sales, especially diesel, over the past few days as many interstate trucks opt to refuel in other States where prices are comparatively low.

 “There has been a dip in diesel sale by 500 - 1,000 litres in the past few days. We suspect that transporters are refilling outside Telangana where prices are relatively less,” said S Krupal Dayal, Manager, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Sanathnagar.Financial agency Nomura is expecting a rise in inflation due to higher fuel prices. This, the agency says, could lower the disposable income of households and thereby hurt consumer demand.

