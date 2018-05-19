Relish and celebrate this Ramzan with Hyderabadi dishes

Saima Afreen By

HYDERABAD : This 400-year-old city transmogrifies into the landscape of perhaps ancient Ottoman Empire or Andalusia with its bazaars spread across lanes and bylanes where smoking cauldrons vie for space with carts balancing pyramids of fruits or clay ovens over which are roasted skewers of kebabs. And it’s not just Old City where you can head for a hearty iftar or sehri, in downtown Hyderabad, too, the restaurants have come up with special dishes for the Holy Month. All you have to do is to walk to these places when the sun sets over the sultry city:

11 types of haleem at SodaBottleOpenerWala

This feast of ‘Gyarah handi Haleem’ has become the talk of the town ever since SBOW launched it the last year. Carefully divided into vegetarian and non-vegetarian sections, the menu offers something as unique as Prawn Haleem, Turkey Haleem and Duck Haleem. What’s more other than the regular haleem they have typical Hyderabadi flavour like Tala Hua Gosht (chicken) Haleem, which, of course, has that smoky flavour of the fried gosht relished at homes. Roasted Corn Haleem is a must-try for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians for its smooth mouth-melting texture and flavours that release flavours onto your tongue. Price for two: Rs1,000++

Date Kunafa and Tamaria at Gourmet Baklava

Known for its Central Asian desserts, this place offers you the best of Kunafa: a pastry with the stuffing of soft cheese with sugar syrup wrapped in crust of thin crunchy vermicelli. But this festive season the same has been crafted using the pulp of kimia dates. Says Imtiyaz Ali Siddiqui of Gourmet Baklava, “We have crafted these desserts keeping in mind the theme for Ramzan. The addition of cinnamon and nutmeg is for that unique flavour.” And he is not wrong. We try Tamaria, a square pastry prepared with pistachio, raisins, almonds and cashew nuts and the taste is priceless with hints of the spices for that warm flavour. Price: Rs 200

Mulla Do Pyaza at Chicha’s

This two-year old eatery at Lakdi-Ka-Pul offers old forgotten Hyderabadi recipes. That’s how one can relish the dish Mulla Do Pyaza which is prepared using a lot of onions added in two stages which are cooked with tender mutton pieces. Says one of the owners Qutub Alam Khan, “We also offer special haleem after 20th Ramzan which is prepared by food connoisseur Nawab Mehboob Alam Khan.” Other than iftar and dinner they also have option for sehri which includes dishes like Khichdi, Qeema Khatta and Papad. Prices vary.

Paya Shorba at Hotel Green Park

This year other than the regular biryani and haleem they offer Paya Shorba. The thin broth served with a dash of lime juice, finely chopped coriander leaves and fresh green chillies topped with fried onions. You can have it with naan, paratha or rumali roti.

Price: Rs 200

Khubani Mess at The Park

Other than organising Ramzan Food Walks every year, The Park offers different varieties of dishes for the holy festival. Says chef Thimma, “We have crafted something called Qubani Mess which is prepared with blueberries, cranberries, blackberries, cream and baked egg white and of course, the qubani.” The dish is based on Eton Mess, the traditional English dessert prepared with similar method. Other than that, they also have Reshe Ka Gosht which is a dish of shredded lamb eaten with rumali roti. Price on request.

Muttabaq and Mandi

At the open area of Tolichowki you get items like Muttabaq, a square flat pastry with the filling of eggs, minced meat and herbs. Try Laham Mandi at Dine Hill, Masab Tank. The fine rice and the meat chunks flavoured with spices make this dish a must-try this festive season. Price: Rs 320

Haleem at Shah Ghouse Cafe

This old restaurant in Old City at Shah-Ali-Banda, never fails when it comes to haleem. The owner Mohammed Rabbani shares, “We have been preparing the dish for almost two decades. Our wheat is specially grown and the goats are of a particular breed that’s why the unique taste.”

Price: Rs 120

Shikampuri Kebab at Zaiqa-e-Hyderabad

Located at Road No. 3, Banjara Hills, Shikampuri Kebab at Zaiqa-e-Hyderabad is to die for. The succulent discs of minced boiled mutton are flattened and shallow fried on a skillet. The kebab has a treasure inside of hung curd, deseeded chilies, finely chopped mint and coriander leaves and green raisins. Try it with green chutney and some raw onion rings. Adds chef Pradeep Khosla, “We have more varieties of kebabs at our rooftop restaurant ‘Kebab Stories’ where the guests can enjoy dleights like: Murgh Banno Kebab, Mutton Shifta Sheekh and more.” Price: B250



