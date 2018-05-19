Women speak out, promote #IWILLGOOUT

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: About 30 women from different age groups came together to stand up and express their frustration against sexual harassment at workplace. Their anger soon was channelised into actionable advice at and event conducted at Phoenix Arena at Madhapur, Hyderabad. The campaign organised by #IWillGoOut and Centre for Social & Constitutional Studies (CSCS) is about prevention and prohibition of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (SHWW).

“Sexual harassment is happening every where and we can not ignore it, unless we recognise and acknowledge the problem and take remedial measures to ensure that women are safe at their workplace. Indian women work force participation according to ILO (International Labor Organization) is 27.2% which is dismal low, so we have to pave the way for the future generation women and fight our battles to clear the path for them,” says the lead coordinator of #IWillGoOut Varsha Bhargavi who herself was the victim of sexual harassment. #IWillGoOut is a collective which brought all the women activists together and conducted campaigns in different cities in India.

Dr Fatima Shahnaz a retire professor, author, journalist and International Human Rights activist said, “One should have guts and courage to speak up to empower themselves and others.” The guests Dr Fatima Shahnaz, Shakeel Mohammad and also people from other organisations who fight for women’s safety, highlighted the issues and hurdles women face throughout the country.

They highlighted the facts and addressed a grave issue of sexual harassment so women can pursue career of their choices and creating an abuse free environment in workplace and not be smug towards the blatant sexism that is unveiled in corporate world. #IWillGoOut and CSCS aimed at conducting training and awareness workshops for enforcing SHWW act in Hyderabad.