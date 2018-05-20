Driving in Hyderabad's Miyapur is a tightrope walk

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

Ward Name: Miyapur

Ward Number: 108

Corporator Name: Meka Ramesh

Corporator Phone: 9490191527

Constitutency: Serilingampally

Constituency MLA: A Gandhi

Next Ward: Hafeezpet

HYDERABAD: Imagine driving through a bylane inside a colony where a car can be carefully negotiated through or, maybe by a tighter coordination, can allow another motorcycle to ply along.

But, in Miyapurs' Maqta Mahboobpet, such fetes of circus happen every day on the main road posing risks for the hundreds to either fall into a water hyacinth infested lake on one side or an empty plot on the other.

With local drains connected into the lake, the lake has become synonymous with an open gutter producing stink and a manifestation of mosquitoes due to non-maintenance of the lake.

"Mosquito menace is intense, not to forget the unbearable stench that arises due to the mixing of sewer pipelines into the lake. Even the road is so narrow that frequent incidents occur, mornings are the most difficult as a lot of school buses travel and any misjudgment can lead to a fatal fall," said Md Aijaz Ahmed of Smile Welfare Enclave.

A similar situation exists at the Gurunandan Lake in Miyapur. With no fencing, the lake has become a place of open dump yard, say locals. "There was a dead body that was recovered two months ago from the lake. Just imagine the way the lake is being abused not just by local shopkeepers in dumping but also for crimes to take place," said S Srinivas Rao of Lake Nestars.

The corporator of Miyapur ward, meanwhile, said that "representations to clear the Maqta Mahboobpet lake has been given to the higher officials. "No action has been taken yet on the lakes. Once the road extension is completed, the matter can be further pursued," said Meka Ramesh, corporator, Miyapur.

Poor frequency of public transport

While the launch of the metro rail from Miyapur to Nagole has been a boon for the residents of Miyapur, ferrying from the two major colonies - Mayuri Nagar and HMT Colony to the main road has become tough, say locals.

"The frequency of buses are less as only five buses ply from the colony and hardly maintain proper timing. This is making sharing auto services to take over the void and overcrowd an auto of four with seven members," said T Subash Chandra Bose, a retired government employee.

With the colonies stretched into the interiors touching Nizampet village and Bachupally, locals demand an an increased frequency of buses.

High tension wires continue to pose a threat

The two weaker sections of the ward - Balaji Nagar and Stalin Colony are still living by the fear of losing life due to high tension wires passing through the buildings.

"We have given a representation requesting the officials to remove high tension wires even to Minister KT Rama Rao when he invited us to Maha Nagaram program but our voices are on deaf ears. No action has been taken and two people have thus far died due to the dangerously placed wires," said Narisgh Mudiraj, representative of Balaji Nagar.