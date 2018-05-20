Zero malaria cases reported among 2,252 samples tested in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While malaria cases from the city continue to be reported at Fever Hospital, officials said they did not find even a single positive case after screening 2,252 samples for the disease. Even as zero cases were detected during the screening camps, 12 malaria patients were admitted into Fever Hospital in Nallakunta between May 1 and 19 .

With increase in number of mosquitoes in summers, people are worried about high chances of getting infected with vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria.Health camps were organised from April 23 to May 10 in more than 61 disease vulnerable localities in the city, said Hyderabad District Medical and Health Officer Dr K Padmaja. As many as 2,252 samples were collected in this period.

“The samples were put through microscopic slide test, but we did not find any positive case. Samples were collected from people who had fever or who said they suffered from body pains and headache for 15 days before they visited the health camp,” said G Niranjan, Hyderabad’s in-charge district malaria officer.

In Hyderabad, from January 1 to May 19, a total of 150 cases of the disease were reported, which accounted for 41 per cent of all cases (361) in Telangana. The second highest (85 cases) were reported from Kothagudem. The DMHO said that they would conduct another round of health camps in the city by end of June.