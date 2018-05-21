Home Cities Hyderabad

For better surveillance, Osmania General Hospital needs more CCTV cameras

To keep a watch on who is getting in and out and who is misusing the 26-acre Osmania

Published: 21st May 2018 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To keep a watch on who is getting in and out and who is misusing the 26-acre Osmania General Hospital premises, around 82 cameras need to be installed and scores of dark spots need to be illuminated. Doctors, nurses and students have filed multiple petitions with police complaining that they lost phones, cash and jewellery when they placed the objects aside during surgeries or other procedures in operation theatre. Besides, people use the premises to drink alcohol and smoke ganja. 

More than two weeks ago, a ward boy had allegedly raped a woman on first floor of the hospital’s out-patient building at midnight. After the assault, officials said they would identify the dark spots and illuminate them or restrict the entry. East zone police officials will write to Telangana State Medical Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMIDC), informing them about the need to install CCTV cameras and other security requirements. 

On Saturday, along with a cordon-and-search operation, East Zone police deputy commissioner M Ramesh said they checked security lapses too. He said that there were breaches in the perimeter wall of the hospital which makes it convenient for anyone to enter. Currently, only around 30 cameras are in place on the premises.“The hospital has multiple entry and exit points which need to be controlled. Director of medical education Dr K Ramesh Reddy was informed about security measures,” the DCP said.

