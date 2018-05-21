Home Cities Hyderabad

The raconteur of cosmos

Known for his work on Black Holes, the late Stephen Hawking’s final book “Brief Answers to the Big Questions” will be released by Hachette India in October, the publishing house said recently.

Published: 21st May 2018 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Known for his work on Black Holes, the late Stephen Hawking’s final book “Brief Answers to the Big Questions” will be released by Hachette India in October, the publishing house said recently.“The Stephen Hawking Estate announced that rights to a final book by the world famous theoretical physicist were sold to Nick Davies at John Murray (Hachette) for the Britain and the commonwealth including India; and to Bantam for North America,” said a statement by Hachette India

According to the publishing house, the new book was in discussion at the time of Hawking’s death, and his Estate decided to go forward with the project, which is a selection of his most profound, accessible, and timely reflections from his personal archive.The book will be organised into four parts: ‘Why Are We Here?’, ‘Will We Survive?’, ‘Will Technology Save Us or Destroy Us?’, ‘How Can We Thrive?’.
It will cover his discoveries and perspectives on everything from the creation of the universe, black holes, alien intelligence, and the existence of God to the importance of space colonization, and the perils and promise of artificial intelligence.

“We are delighted that we will be publishing Hawking’s last work in India, particularly in the year of our two big anniversaries - our 10th year and (British publisher) John Murray’s 250th year. A Brief History of Time is one of the most read books of all time in India and Brief Answers to the Big Questions will undoubtedly be the book of the year… and probably next year too,” said Hachette India Managing director Thomas Abraham.

Hawking was the author of the classic book ‘A Brief History of Time’, which has sold over 13 million copies worldwide and shot back to the top of bestseller lists after his death, and many other books.
Hawking was the director of research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology and Lucasian Professor of Mathematics at the University of Cambridge.

At the age of 20 he was diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease) When he died in March, at the age of 76, he was the longest living MND survivor. His battle with the disease was featured in the film The Theory of Everything.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Secunderabad Cantonment Board residents sceptical if Local Military Authority will pay heed to Defence Ministry’s order

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation gets chiefs for six new zones

Soon, Hyderabad to get swanky AC bus shelters

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures