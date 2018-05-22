Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Haleem a delight only during Ramzan

Haleem, a delightful mix of grains and meat, is a stew popular in the Middle East, Central Asia, and the Indian subcontinent.

Published: 22nd May 2018 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

A man sells Haleem, a kind of stew, to fasting Muslims at his roadside stall on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan. | AP

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Haleem, a delicacy of Hyderabad is only prepared in the month of Ramzan.

Speaking to ANI, Abdul Mohsin, Director, Pista house, one of the top Haleem sellers in Hyderabad, said, "Hyderabad tops two dishes, one is Biriyani and another is Haleem. Biryani is available in all seasons but Haleem will be available only during Ramadan, therefore, people from all places and community come to eat it as it is delicious and healthy, both."

"Public from across all over the state and country visit historic Charminar and come to our shop to have Haleem. We have started serving Haleem since 1997 and till now serve it. In Ramadan month Muslims, who fast for whole day, want healthy food to gain back energy, so by consuming Haleem they will get enough energy," he added.

Haleem, a delightful mix of grains and meat, is a stew popular in the Middle East, Central Asia, and the Indian subcontinent. Although the dish varies from region to region, it always includes wheat or barley, meat, and sometimes lentils.

"Haleem is a very famous food in Hyderabad. Many people from various places and communities come here and consume it. It is available only in the holy month of Ramadan and everyone prefers Haleem due to its good taste," Abdul Razzak, told ANI.

Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which involves rigorous fasting for about 30 days including festive foods like dates, typically serves as appetizers, before a lavish meal served after sunset.

During this month, Muslims do not take food or water from dawn to dusk. They eat Suhur (a pre-dawn meal) and break their day-long fast with 'Iftar' in the evening.

India's 1.2 billion people include 175 million Muslims, and constitute the third-largest Muslim population in the world.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad Haleem Ramzan Biryani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Secunderabad Cantonment Board residents sceptical if Local Military Authority will pay heed to Defence Ministry’s order

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation gets chiefs for six new zones

Soon, Hyderabad to get swanky AC bus shelters

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures