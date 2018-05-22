Soon, Hyderabad to get swanky AC bus shelters

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finally, green citizens of the city who swear by public transport will get what they deserve -- modernised bus shelters equipped with facilities such as toilets, mobile charging points, drinking water points, ATMs and even air conditioning among others. One such air-conditioned bus shelter, built at Shilparamam near Hitech city, would be inaugurated today by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao.

Two other prototype bus shelters, at RTA office, Khairatabad and KPHB, Kukatpally, are being given final touches. GHMC has proposed construction and renovation of as many as 826 bus shelters in the twin cities in four packages under Design-Build-Operate-Finance-Transfer (DBOFT) mode. Amongst the 826 bus shelters, 430 new bus shelters are being constructed at new locations while the 396 existing shelters will be modernised and with new facilities and the cost of each bus shelter ranges from Rs 1 lakh to over Rs 2 lakh. The 826 bus shelters have been categorised into four grades depending on their size and amenities provided.

Amenities Available

Grade 1 Advanced Bus Shelters

Size: 200 ft by 30 ft

* Dustbin

* Toilets

* Mobile charging points

* Pay & Use water dispensing units

* WiFi

* ATM or Coffee Vending Machines

* AC in sitting area

* Fan

* CCTV

* Ticket vending machine (at later stage)

Grade 2 Proficient Bus Shelters

Size: 25 ft by 8 ft

All from above except AC and ATM/coffee machine

Grade-3 Basic Bus Shelters

Size: 20 ft by 5 ft

Toilets and water dispensing units will be optional

Grade-4 Minimal Bus Shelter

Size: 10 ft by 5 ft and 5 ft by 3 ft

Will have only dust bins