Swine Flu case reported after gap of three months in Hyderabad

After a gap of three-months, a city-based man was diagnosed with Swine Flu.

22nd May 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a gap of three-months, a city-based man was diagnosed with Swine Flu. The Health department staff on Monday, received a report stating that a 35-year-old man has been admitted at a private hospital in Ramanthapur, after he was diagnosed with Swine Flu.

A team comprising health staff was sent to meet the patient to know how he might have contracted the infection, if any of his relatives, neighbours or anyone who has been with the patient have symptoms of the flu. In case anyone is found to be symptomatic, prophylactic medicines are given to them.

From January to May 21, a total of 17 cases of the infection and one death was reported from the State. The highest cases( 1357) were reported in Rajasthan.

