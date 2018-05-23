Home Cities Hyderabad

Former union minister Bandaru Dattatreya's 21-year-old son Vaishnav dies of heart attack in Hyderabad

Bandaru Vaishnav who is a third year MBBS student was reportedly having dinner with his family at their Ramnagar residence, when he suddenly collapsed.

Published: 23rd May 2018 09:01 AM

Vaishnav Dattatreya (top right) with his family. (ANI/Twitter)

BJP Member of Parliament and former union minister Bandaru Dattatreya's 21-year-old son Vaishnav died of a massive heart attack last night in Hyderabad.

Bandaru Vaishnav who is a third year MBBS student was reportedly having dinner with his family at their Ramnagar residence, when he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to Care Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

The mayor of Hyderabad, Bonthu Ramamohan reached the hospital about half-an-hour later, after learning about Vaishnav's death from the media, reported NDTV.

Dattatreya, who is a heart patient himself was reportedly informed about his son's death only in the morning, according to the news report.

Bandaru Dattatreya son Vaishnav Dattatreya heart attack

