Former union minister Bandaru Dattatreya's 21-year-old son Vaishnav dies of heart attack in Hyderabad

By Online Desk

BJP Member of Parliament and former union minister Bandaru Dattatreya's 21-year-old son Vaishnav died of a massive heart attack last night in Hyderabad.

Bandaru Vaishnav who is a third year MBBS student was reportedly having dinner with his family at their Ramnagar residence, when he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to Care Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Former union minister, BJP MP Bandaru Dattatreya’s 21-year-old son Bandaru Vaishnav dies of heart attack. pic.twitter.com/U7a5vuZw0t — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2018

The mayor of Hyderabad, Bonthu Ramamohan reached the hospital about half-an-hour later, after learning about Vaishnav's death from the media, reported NDTV.

Dattatreya, who is a heart patient himself was reportedly informed about his son's death only in the morning, according to the news report.