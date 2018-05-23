Home Cities Hyderabad

HCU scholar succumbs to burn injuries for not clearing the National Eligibility Test

 The 25-year-old female research scholar at the University of Hyderabad, who immolated herself at the hostel room succumbed to burn injuries on Tuesday. 

Published: 23rd May 2018 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 25-year-old female research scholar at the University of Hyderabad, who immolated herself at the hostel room succumbed to burn injuries on Tuesday. The woman hailing from Odisha was undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital with 50 percent burns.Neetu Das (25) was pursuing first year PhD in UoH. She was residing in the college hostel at room 86 (LH-7) inside the campus. On May 16, at around 12.30 am, Neetu, who was reportedly under depression for not clearing the National Eligibility Test (NET) immolated herself in the hostel room. 

She had lit her clothes thrice using matchsticks and ran into the washroom.The students in the neighbouring rooms extinguished the flames and rushed her to the Health Centre at the campus, from where she was shifted to the Care Hospital in Gachibowli and then to OGH.Gachibowli inspector M Gangadhar said that Neetu Das had suffered 50% burns and was undergoing treatment at OGH. She succumbed on Tuesday. Her body will be handed over to her parents after autopsy, he said.

