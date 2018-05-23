Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad stores lukewarm to Google, FB payment apps

 There are so many payment applications available now on the internet that users are spoilt for a choice. Recently, Google and Facebook also jumped the bandwagon by releasing their own payment

Published: 23rd May 2018 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Mithun MK
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There are so many payment applications available now on the internet that users are spoilt for a choice. Recently, Google and Facebook also jumped the bandwagon by releasing their own payment app, both backed by the Unified Payment Interface. However, many who have adopted the newer apps find little use for them as most retail stores in the city are yet to warm up to them. Interestingly, the apps that rule the roost are all Indian, while foreign players are lagging behind in this segment. 

Paytm, MobiKwik, PhonePe and the Government’s UPI-based Bhim app some of the widely used applications in this segment. Most of these applications are digital wallets and transactions take place between digital wallets. For retailers using these digital wallets, transacting from a digital wallet to a bank account becomes expensive due to transaction charges. The government’s UPI-based Bhim does not have transaction charges but has very low adoption among users due to poor interface.

Google Tez and WhatsApp payment feature are also UPI-based. In order to get ahead of competition, they also do not levy transaction charges on customers, at least for now. However, many traders have not even heard of them. “Every day such new apps are being released. So what is the big deal,” asks Praveen M, a cashier at Nagarjuna Supermarket in Ameerpet. 

When explained these apps do not charge a transaction fee he says: “We had stopped using Paytm for a while due to transaction charges. But then we started losing customers and so we started using it again. People usually make payment using the app for small items.” Mukendu Annu, 22-year-old advertising professional who describes himself as a “Google fanboy” says features of Tez are “far superior” compared to other payment options available for download. “But the problem is that no shops use it here in Hyderabad. I am yet to find a store that accepts it,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Google Facebook Google Tez MobiKwik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Anti-Sterlite protest
Anti-Sterlite protest: 9 killed amid clash between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold