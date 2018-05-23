Home Cities Hyderabad

Portrait of Francis Bacon’s lover fetches USD 50 million

Christie’s auction house has sold “Study for Portrait” by Irish painter Francis Bacon, one of his many portraits depicting his lover and muse George Dyer, for $49.8 million in New York.

Published: 23rd May 2018 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 02:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Christie’s auction house has sold “Study for Portrait” by Irish painter Francis Bacon, one of his many portraits depicting his lover and muse George Dyer, for $49.8 million in New York.
The Christie’s contemporary art auction, which included works by Andy Warhol, Jeff Koons, Richard Diebenkorn and Clyfford Still, sold about 60 lots worth $397 million, marking the end of an intense week of evening auction organised by Christie’s and Sotheby’s that sold art worth $1.416 billion, Efe news reported. 

Painted in 1977, “Study for Portrait” is one of the many paintings that Bacon dedicated to his muse, Dyer, a handsome young burglar and Bacon’s lover who became a dominating figure in his art works.
The bid closed with a hammer price that exceeded the initial value estimated at $30 million by $14 million, plus commission, replacing “Three studies for a portrait of George Dyer” (1963), which was sold for $38.6 million in November, as the new highest valued painting of Bacon.

Another star of the night was Warhol’s “Most Wanted Men No. 11, John Joseph H. Jr.” and “Double Elvis Ferus Type”, which fetched $28.4 million and $37 million respectively, despite initial values estimated at $30 million each.

“Most Wanted Men No. 11, John Joseph H. Jr.,” depicting a 22-year-old thief, is a part of Warhol’s “Most Wanted Men” series which portrayed some of the most wanted criminals on the occasion of the World Fair in New York in 1964. “Double Elvis Ferus Type”, starring Elvis as the protagonist of the work, was auctioned in 2012 for the exact same amount as on Thursday.Another highlight was “Play-Doh” by Jeff Koons, a three-metre high sculpture representing a mound of playdough, which sold for $22.8 million. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Irish painter Francis Bacon Study for Portrait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Anti-Sterlite protest
Anti-Sterlite protest: 9 killed amid clash between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold