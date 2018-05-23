The architect of music

Saima Afreen By

HYDERABAD:The two figures in Albert Gleizes’ artwork ‘Composition for “Jazz”’, perhaps, for Indian Jazz pianist Sharik Hasan represent both his attunement of Orientalism and Occidentalism given he’s bringing the two together composing orchestra at his apartment in New York, the city which became the epicenter of the genre. That’s how recently when he presented a unique performance blended with his talk on the history of Jazz music in America at Alliance Française Hyderabad, it was a delicious musical treat. The concert was part of the celebration of the ten-year anniversary of Hyderabad Western Music Foundation (HWMF). Music comes naturally to him as from the age of five he’d play the piano with his mother learning the first lessons from her. After almost three decades the symphony of this Jazz genius flows from his fingers to the recesses inside the soul. We caught up with the 33-year-old Bangalore-born composer-musician for a tête-a-tête for whom Hyderabad is home given his maternal grandfather Nawab Mir Moazam Husain lived here, who was an epitome of Deccani tehzeeb. Excerpts:

You went to the USA to study Physics. What made you opt for Jazz instead?

It all happened by accident. Although I had played music as a child, it was always a hobby while growing up in Bangalore. When you are at school you go for tuition, sports and sometimes a bit of music. I played western classical. At some point of time, when I was 13, I got fed up and gave up music for a few years because of the pressure of exams, assignments etc. Even while studying music, it seemed to be geared more toward examinations rather than actually learning and enjoying it. Then I went to the college in the US, I didn’t have a clear idea as to what I wanted to study, though I was interested in studying Maths, Physics and English Literature. I chose Oberlin College, which has a wonderful music department. When I arrived there, on my first day, I heard a young guy playing piano and the sound was new to me and equally strange. At the same time it was captivating. I’d no idea what it was because I’d never heard live Jazz before. I asked him as to what he was playing and pat came the reply: “Oh! I’m just improvising.” That sounded amazing to me that on the spot you can create something. That was my first exposure to Jazz at the age of 17 and after that I was just obsessed with it. I’d go for my classes, but was spending more time listening to Jazz musicians and trying to learn how to play the same. By the time I was in the fourth year of college, my mind was more into Jazz.

So, you stayed back?

My exposure to Jazz happened, as I shared, in US. When I came back to Bangalore briefly while I was still in college, I started playing a little bit in the city. Back then, in early 2000s, this genre was quite unusual in India. Not many Indians were playing Jazz. Also, there were a lot of venues and clubs popping up, so the nightlife was quite booming at that time and I got many opportunities to play for people. Those were my first public shows playing Jazz and I was playing, having fun and getting paid in return. So, I was like: ‘All right, this is not bad.’ (Chuckles) This gave me the first taste of being a professional musician. But I must say I couldn’t learn Jazz in India as there were no opportunities. Whatever I learnt was in States. Then I began teaching myself using recordings, videos etc. I was practising on my own, trying to teach myself and, of course, performing night after night. These experiences allowed me to grow and evolve a lot.

How receptive, do you think, people in India are to Jazz?

I have had really good experiences. As I said, there’s not much Jazz in the country but still, if you give people the opportunity to listen to good music played by quality musicians, it doesn’t matter if you are educated in the genre or not. If it is played live by musicians you can’t help but be captivated especially if the performance is strong. Even if it’s a first-time listener s/he can take much from it.

A lot of people think Jazz is loud...

That’s a misconception and complete generalization. Jazz has a vast dynamic range and can be played loud as well as soft, fast or slow. Perhaps people could explore the full spectrum of sounds and nuances this music has to offer.

You also performed for peace music concerts, do you think music can be a medium of protest especially when it doesn’t have words or colours and cannot be seen?

I think, art offers subjectivity to viewer/reader/listener to take away what they want to. It doesn’t spoon feed you with all the information even if it is poetry which has words. Sometimes, there’s an elegance in leaving things out i.e., leaving some space for guessing so that the listener can have some questions on interpretations. While poetry is literal, imagery in paintings can sometimes get abstract. One person sees one thing, another person sees something else. With music, too, there’s an element of subjectivity, but I, as a creator, can convey my idea of violence or protest, darkness or brightness, openness or mystery. Sometimes the listener might get that or maybe something else. On the other hand sometimes before and after a piece you say a few words about it to explain the context. For example, music in movies; think about a scene – imagine it both with and without music. That scene, with the right music at the right time, creates an atmosphere and emotional context – it could bring one to tears! Music coupled with another medium stimulus can be really powerful.

Would you be performing something similar again given the cultural-political scenario in the country is changing?

Me and musician Anil Srinivasan are talking about it, of doing something further with the same spirit. We are planning it with the logistics as we want to take it around the world. It’s still in the early stages.

You tour a lot across the globe. So, the way wordsmiths get writer’s block, does something similar happen to musicians, too?

Yes, it happens to us, too. As a musical composer it is much similar as that to writing. Since, I’ve studies literature also I used to write a lot. I’d write short stories and poems. The same pattern shifted to musical creativity. So, it’s a similar process for me. Sometimes I compose a lot in music, sometimes I don’t do it for long periods of time, then I feel I need to start it again. So, here’s a musician’s writer’s block. There are two aspects to it: one in the composition, second while playing. You can just go blank during the performance sometimes. This is a part of human physiology and is normal. (Smiles)

You talked about writing poetry. Do you miss not writing it?

Writing is close to my heart. It came quite naturally to me so, I do feel that I’ve not kept it up. But on the other hand I’m channeling my creativity in some way so I don’t feel total regret, but I’d like to get back to it at some point of time.

The fusion of Hindustani music in your Jazz compositions is beautiful. Is it difficult to combine the two?

Some of these come effortlessly, some came without trying because that’s who I am, but some of it is difficult because in my mind these are two different worlds and bringing them together has always been a challenge. I do give a lot of thought as to how to go about approaching this in a way that is organic and nuanced without it becoming contrived.

Jazz has evolved over the years as a grand monument. As a musician do you feel that by now everything is exhausted and there’s very little room to do something new?

It’s an interesting question. When I look at the history of Jazz, there’s so much information, so much ground to cover. After you study everything, the question arises as to what you can contribute: hasn’t it all been done already! It’s a real thought to all the artistes. Living in New York, I feel that there’s an abundance of good musicians and that it’s easy to be lost as if in a sea.

But then how can you distinguish yourself. Can you be the best? What does it mean to be the best? There’s always someone better, always somebody great. Being the best is an empty concept. There’s no such thing as the best. After a lot of thinking, I realised you can only be yourself.

The best thing is to be honest and to say something which is unique to your experience. That’s how an artist(e) finds his voice. That’s one reason, I’d like to dig a little bit deeper. And I’m still trying to get more in touch with my inner voice.

How do you keep your music nurtured and fresh?

Sometimes going out and seeing a great concert can be really inspiring. However, as I’ve grown I found that inspiration can come in many forms and from a variety of sources. It’s important to also nourish oneself with things other than music such as traveling, culture, art, reading, nature, and engaging with other people. Another topic that has captured my imagination for example is astronomy, a field I studied and worked in briefly while I was in college (incidentally, my father is an astrophysicist). I’ve written several compositions inspired by it including the one I performed at the Alliance Française and called it ‘Planet Hunter’.

In the coming years, do you plan to come back to India, open a music school and prepare some of the future musicians for Jazz?

It’s interesting you mention that as that’s exactly what has been my plan for years. I always had this feeling that this is what I must do. It sounds romantic with a capital R, but this is what it feels to me as if it were a sense of duty to teach music with certain facilities. I remember as a young boy, I didn’t have access to the same. I got the opportunity only when I went abroad. It’s a long term goal for me as I feel I am still in a phase where I’m developing myself. But definitely it’s part of my plan to contribute as a music educator here in India.

We heard tunes from your new album ‘From Time’. What next?

The band’s called MND FLO and the four of us have worked hard on it. The next step is touring and promoting the album. Our upcoming shows next month are in LA, San Francisco, Toronto, Boston, New York. Then we’re planning a tour in India in November and December. I have other projects as well. I’m playing with this band called Postmodern Jukebox, which is quite popular with millions of viewers. I’m touring with them in Australia and New Zealand in September-October.



