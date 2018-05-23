The Sea of Colours

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : When young artists Jahnavi Gkr , Deepak Vijay, Chaitanya Deepti, Sudha Kasinadhuni, Amtul Nayeem, Raksha Jesrani, Manoj Tarun, Sai Yaswitha Raavi, Snigdha Munipally, MC Munna, Swati Mohanty, Prerika Arora, vishala, Uma Maheshwari, Simon Sinha, Laharika Reddy Sama gathered at Lamakaan the last weekend their artworks made for a perfect mela of colours as their opuses were brought together as part of the ‘Hyderabad Art Exhibition’. It was organised by Unekha, a talent promotional startup in Hyderabad founded by entrepreneur Prashanth Jogiralla.

The 16 artists displayed art styles like portraits, concept arts, mandalas, zentangles, watercolour, acrylic, doodle art, pencil sketches along with a few more styles. The works ranged from portraits of Rajnikanth to different abstract oeuvres. For example, one of the artworks showcased an owl whose anatomy comprises an hour glass with roots or perhaps tentacles rising from its cells.

A closer look tells you that there’s a tree at the bottom of the glass trying to vie with the foliage growing around the bird. It’s interesting to note the black and white tones on the canvas that play a sort of surreal charm. Another artwork of a woman with broken cheeks as if she were screaming from inside was worth a watch.



