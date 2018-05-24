Cab driver held for abetting his wife to commit suicide in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:A cab driver who allegedly harassed his wife for dowry and abetted her to commit suicide was arrested by police on Wednesday. The accused, Kadari Yadaiah, 38, is a resident of Dasari Narayana Rao Colony in Jillelguda village. The deceased was Kadari Anitha, 30, a housewife.

According to police, Anitha and Yadaiah were married to each other for the last 12 years. Months after the couple got married, Yadaiah started harassing his wife demanding additional dowry.

“The elders of both the families settled the issue by providing counselling. Since two months, Yadaiah has been telling his wife that he will kill her and marry someone else for dowry. On May 15, the couple had an argument over some issue and Yadaiah left home. Anitha, who was with her children Akshitha and Mahesh committed suicide by consuming acid died,’’ LB Nagar DCP M Venkateswar Rao said.