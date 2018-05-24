Home Cities Hyderabad

VDCC tech to help smoothen ride on Hyderabad roads in monsoon

Satisfied  with the results Vaccum Dewatered Cement Concrete (VDCC) roads laid on  experimental basis in different parts of the city, GHMC has chalked out plans to go for more such roads to avoid freq

Published: 24th May 2018 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

VDCC roads have been laid at Himayatnagar (down) Lakdi ka Pul on experimental basis | vinay madapu

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Satisfied with the results Vaccum Dewatered Cement Concrete (VDCC) roads laid on  experimental basis in different parts of the city, GHMC has chalked out plans to go for more such roads to avoid frequent damages during monsoon.    

The civic body, which laid VDCC roads on experimental basis in the recent past at Lakadi ka Pul, Himayatnagar, Ayyappa Society, Niloufer Hospital road, Red Hills, Allapur Road, Kakatiya Hills, Banjara Hills Road No. 12 and few  other places in the city, have yielded good results as no damages to the  roads have been reported so far.   

“We are taking up VDCC roads on a  priority basis ahead of monsoon to prevent waterlogging. A new  technology is being used in construction of roads, which would help prevent water stagnation and damage to the roads,”  GHMC mayor Bonthu  Rammohan said.

What is VDCC?

VDCC is a system that is used for laying high quality concrete floors with superior cost-effectiveness. The key to the use of this method is the dewatering of concrete by vacuum process. The vacuum dewatering process removes surplus water present in the concrete. This is done using vacuum equipment comprising suction mat top cover, filter pads & vacuum pump. The process  starts immediately  after surface vibration.
Filter pads are placed on the fresh concrete leaving about  four inches of fresh concrete exposed on all sides. The top cover is then placed on the filter pads and rolled out till it covers the strips of exposed concrete on all sides. The top cover is then connected to the vacuum pump through a suction hose to get the pump started.

Vacuum is immediately created between the filter pads and the top cover. Atmospheric  pressure compresses the concrete and the surplus water is   squeezed out. This process lowers the water content in the concrete by 15-25 per cent. The dewatering operation takes approximately two minutes  per centimetre thickness. The dewatered concrete is compacted and dried  to such an extent that it is possible to walk on it without leaving any footprints.  

“The process improves strength, durability of concrete by reducing  water-cement  ratio  immediately   after  the  mix  is  placed while laying roads,” senior GHMC officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vaccum Dewatered Cement Concrete GHMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day