Celebrating the state through its food

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:It is surprising that most restaurants in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, don't boast of many Telangana specialty restaurants. In fact, most don't even include a token two or three dishes in their regular menu. In an attempt to celebrate the glory of local cuisine and the State Formation Day on June 2, Mercure Hyderabad KCP hotel at Somajiguda is hosting 'Taste of Telangana' at Cayenne, the all-day diner.

The Telangana food festival which on ends June 3, has a host of local delicacies such as Mutton Pulao, Ouuru Kodipulusu, Talakayakura, mutton liver fry, Dosakaipappu, Pachipulusu, Sakinallu, Jowar Roti, Kobbarilauzu, Pongali etc. Although the Pachi Pulusu seemed to be a tad different (with a large dose of sweetness) from the one that most localites eat, the Mango Saddi (a varation of tamarind rice, but with mango) and the Sarvapindi were pretty much perfect. Rava (suji) Laddu was definitely everyone's favourite.

Soumitra Pahari, the general manager says, “Classic Telangana food is a quintessential blend of strong yet delicate flavours comprising many textures and is unique from other culinary traditions of India. Chef Vinay Kumar has managed to bring in the best from the 31 districts from the state. The Telangana Tourism has ranked the hotel as the winner in the category of 4 star hotels which celebrated the Telangana Food Festival. And Runner for their Ambience, Creativity in serving authentic Telangana recipes and maintaining the best food quality. The Telangana folk music playing the backdrop along with the state's emblem - the Warangal Khilla - ushered in the State Formation Spirit.

Available as buffet for lunch and dinner